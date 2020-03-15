Sandia Peak Tram closes in response to coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia Peak Tram announced they would be closing after business hours Sunday, March 15, until further notice in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We know this may cause disappointment for our future guests but this decision was made in the best interest of our many visitors, locals, and employees of the tram,” a press release from Sandia Peak said. They also said the Ten 3 restaurant would be suspending operations after March 15. Whether Sandiago’s Grill will follow suit is to be determined.