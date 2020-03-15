Sandia Peak Tram closes in response to coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Defined Fitness says one of their members at the Bosque location, which is on the corner of Montano and Coors, tested positive for COVID-19. According to a news release the gym said they were notified Saturday about the individual and have been working closely with the New Mexico Department of Health to determine if anyone is at risk. They also say several of their employees have been directly contacted by the NMDOH. According to the release, the individual was only present at the Bosque location.

The news released says that Defined Fitness has been cleared by the New Mexico Department of Health to continue to operate. As a precautionary measure and following NMDOH's recommendations, Defined Fitness employees at the Bosque location worked overnight to sanitize the entire facility. The Defined Fitness Bosque location will continue to remain open.