Sandia Nat’l Labs gives more than $100K to Roadrunner Food Bank

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sandia National Laboratories is helping a local food bank make sure people have enough to eat during the pandemic.

Sandia National Labs is donating to the Roadrunner Food Bank. The company initially challenged its employees to raise $15,000 over 15 days. Instead, they brought in $75,000 by the end of the campaign. That was combined with the match, leading to a donation over $100,000 to help families across the state through food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters. “I’m in awe of the people who work at the labs,” said Katrina Wagner in a news release, who works in Sandia’s Community Involvement Department.

Amy Tapia of Sandia National Laboratories said the company has a long-standing partnership with New Mexico’s Roadrunner Food Bank for volunteer opportunities and financial donations. Roadrunner has a network of 500 partners throughout New Mexico and is well-positioned to respond to emergencies, she said in a news release.

