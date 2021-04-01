Sandia National Labs seek patent for reusable respirators

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Researchers at Sandia National Laboratories have created a mask to better protect health care workers. Sandia reports that it has filed for patent protection, is testing prototypes, and is seeking potential manufacturing partners for a reusable respirator that can be sterilized.

“We have developed and tested a preliminary design, which meets many of the requirements for a medical-grade, reusable N95 mask,” said project engineer Todd Barrick in a press release. Sandia reports that its prototype has been designed for extended and repeated use which would allow hospitals to possibly only need one respirator for each worker.

According to a press release, the mask can be completely disassembled to clean it inbetween uses and is made to be compatible with autoclaving, which is a common sterilization method using steam and heat to kill microbes. Additionally, Sandia researchers state that the mask distributes weight across the entire head and it filters inhaled and exhaled air with replaceable N95 material which is stored inside two disc-shaped cases that protect wearers and patients.

The mask reportedly also features a resonator similar to that on the end of a stethoscope that allows the wearer to communicate without being stifled. Preliminary tests show indicate the mask is promising when meeting National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health standards. However, Sandia reports that additional studies are required in order to determine how long the mask can be worn comfortably.