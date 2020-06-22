Sandia National Labs looking for ways to increase medical-grade mask supply

News Alert
2020 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta rescheduled to 2021
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sandia National Labs are partnering with hospitals and manufacturers to boost the supply of face masks for medical workers. In collaboration with the University of New Mexico Hospital researchers are looking for ways to decontaminate and reuse N95 masks.

They’re also working with three local companies to test other materials that could be used to make them like what is used in heating and cooling systems and vacuum bags. Since the pandemic began the demand for N95 masks and other PPE have gone up across the country.

