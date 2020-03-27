Sandia National Labs close two buildings in wake of first employee testing positive for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Laboratories’ New Mexico site has evacuated and disinfected two buildings following one confirmed case of COVID-19 among its workforce.

Employees of the labs have been instructed to avoid these areas until further notice. Sandia labs became aware of the positive coronavirus case late Thursday evening. Labs management has identified members of the workforce who have had close, personal contact with the infected person and they are self-quarantined for 14 days.

This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will give updates as they become available.

