Sandia National Laboratories announce support for employees affected by coronavirus closures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Laboratories announced Friday the temporary measures that have been implemented to support employees unable to work due to school and daycare closures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The measures temporarily expands paid leave that is normally used to take care of ill family members to include taking care of family members when schools or daycares are closed between March 16 through April 3.

“Sandia thinks these measures will ensure our national security mission is met, while caring for the health, safety and well-being of our more than 14,000 employees in New Mexico, California and other communities,” said James Peery, Sandia National Labratories Direct in a news release Friday.

Sandia has also implemented changes to it’s travel policies.

Per Department of Energy and National Nuclear Security Administration guidance, Sandia has limited all international travel. Only mission-essential international business travel will be permitted during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Employees returning from personal travel to any Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Risk Level 2 or 3 country, or employees returning from any international travel showing signs of illness, have been told to call Sandia’s medical team before returning to work.

In terms of domestic travel, when feasible, Sandia has asked employees to reduce and postpone travel over the next 60 days and to seek out alternatives to travel.

In addition to the travel policy changes, Sandia employees have been asked to consider using video teleconferencing in lieu of face-to-face meetings and to invite only essential people to meetings. Employees have also been asked to stagger their lunch breaks and avoid eating lunch in break rooms.

As March 13, there are 10 cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico.

