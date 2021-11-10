San Juan Regional Medical to host virtual town hall on COVID-19

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan Regional Medical Center is giving an update on the county’s recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The hospital will host a virtual town hall Wednesday evening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

San Juan Regional has struggled to deal with an influx of COVID hospitalizations, implementing crisis standards of care last week. City and county leaders along with the state health department’s deputy secretary will also be on hand. To attend the virtual town hall, visit sjrmc.webex.com/mw3300/mywebex with event number: 2488 446 6752 and password: mvNMPw4JK52. The hospital says do not sign on before 7 p.m.

To call into the town hall, dial 1-408-418-9388 with access code: 2488 446 6752.