San Juan Regional Medical Center reduces some visitor restrictions for non-COVID patients

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan Regional Medical Center has announced that is is easing restrictions to its visitor policy. Beginning on Monday, June 29, the hospital will transition from a restricted visitor policy to a limited visitor policy for non-COVID-19 patients.

Non-COVID inpatients will be allowed to have one visitor between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The facility clarifies that means one person will be allowed to visit and that it doesn’t mean one person can visit at a time with multiple visitors a day.

The San Juan Regional Medical Center states that all visitors will be required to practice hand hygiene and wear a cloth face mask. Masks with valves are not allowed.

The hospital will continue to have a no-visitor policy for patients with COVID-19 except for the following patients that are considered on a case-by-case basis:

Parents or legal guardians of minors

Visitors for patients lacking decision-making capacity

Visitors for patients near end of life

Visitors for expectant mothers

Any exceptions will be limited to one family member and security will be notified

Current visitor restrictions in the Emergency Department are still in place and include the following:

Patients will only be accompanied to the treatment area by a maximum of one adult visitor or family member

Visitors may be asked to complete a health screening

Please reserve the lobby for patients waiting to be seen

The San Juan Regional Medical Center encourages visitors to use alternative means to contact patients such as FaceTime and Skype. You can also send an e-card by visiting the San Juan Regional Medical Center’s website.