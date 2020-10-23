San Juan Regional Medical Center provides COVID-safe care to all patients

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan Regional Medical Center is assuring residents that it will continue to provide safe, quality care to meet the needs of their patients. The hospital says that its resources are not overwhelmed and while it is currently caring for some COVID-19 patients, the number fluctuates daily and is within the hospital’s capacity.

San Juan Regional Medical Center encourages anyone who is in need to medical attention, COVID-19 related or not, to seek care. Patients are urged not to hesitate to come to the main hospital or any of the San Juan Health Partners clinics.

“Your safety is our top priority,” said San Juan Regional Medical Center President and CEO Jeff Bourgeois in a statement. “We have significant COVID safe practices in place that allow us to continue providing continuity of care to our patients. Our incident command team continues to monitor the situation and if anything changes to the point where we don’t feel that it is safe for patients to receive in-person care, we will adjust our practices accordingly and let our community know.”

The organization has the following COVID-safe practices in place:

Mandatory masks for all visitors, patients, and staff upon entrance to buildings

Screenings, including temperature checks, for symptoms and exposure to COVID-19

Limiting the number of outpatients inside facilities at one time

Social distancing in waiting areas and consultation and exam rooms

Designated respiratory and non-respiratory floors to keep our patient populations separate

Robust cleaning and sanitizing practices

Additionally, San Juan Regional Health Partners clinics offer telephone and video visits with their providers. Additional information can be found at sanjuanregional.com.

