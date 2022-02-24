SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan Regional Medical Center announces it is no longer in crisis level standards of care. SJRMC had been operating in crisis standards since November. The medical center had been dealing with the highest numbers of COVID-19 admissions since the beginning of the pandemic. The United States Department of Defense sent two Navy Medical Response teams to assist during the height of the surge.

SJRMC says with the assistance it received throughout the crisis level they were able to support both inpatient and outpatient care. Officials say the patient volumes have lessened and they are seeing manageable numbers. Wednesday, there were three hundred and 50 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide.