San Juan Regional Medical Center furloughing some employees

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The pandemic is changing plans for all of us, including one nine-year-old in New Mexico with a booming business. "Over, twelve hundred," said Adyson Everhart. Everhart is only nine-years-old but she has been able to make over a thousand masks so far, which she says will go to those people on the front lines battling COVID-19.

"I just wanted to help people like doctors, especially because they're around a lot of people," said Everhart. At the beginning of the year, Everhart decided she wanted to start a business to raise money for upcoming basketball camps, so she started making hair scrunchies and would sell them in Hobbs and Lovington. When Coronavirus started to spread, she says it was one of her customers who gave her the idea for the masks.