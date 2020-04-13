San Juan Regional Medical Center furloughing some employees

Live Now
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan Regional Medical Center is furloughing some of its employees. The hospital limits its staff to emergency and urgent care services only to free up resources to treat COVID-19 patients.

They also have deferred elective procedures for the time being. Hospitals say they have created a revenue shortfall, which led to the decision to furlough workers. No word on when the full staff will return to work but furloughed employees will continue to receive their benefits. Hospital leadership has also agreed to take a pay cut.

