San Juan Regional Medical Center celebrates patient who beat COVID-19

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico hospital is celebrating one of its most inspiring patients.

Caregivers at San Juan Regional Medical Center lined the entrance of the hospital Friday night to celebrate Tony John’s discharge from the hospital. John spent the last 40 days fighting COVID-19. The hospital says John’s battle is a testament to his spirit and to the dedication of the caregivers who stayed by his side.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss