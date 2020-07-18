San Juan Regional Medical Center celebrates patient who beat COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - As cases of the coronavirus surge in neighboring states like Arizona and Texas, some of those patients are being transported here to New Mexico. Local hospitals said they've taken in patients from Arizona, but told KRQE News 13 they are at a high occupancy partly because of patients who have other conditions who put off care during the pandemic.

"It's fairly rare that we actually transport people into New Mexico but we do," said Dr. David Scrase. Dr. Scrase is the Human Services Department Secretary. He's been keeping New Mexicans informed over the state's coronavirus status since day one. Dr. Scrase said COVID-19 positive patients from Arizona, where there has been a surge in cases, are being transferred to New Mexico hospitals. "It's not a big number and I don't know the answer," said Dr. Scrase.