San Juan Regional Medical Center celebrates patient who beat COVID-19

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico hospital is celebrating one of its most inspiring patients.
Caregivers at San Juan Regional Medical Center lined the entrance of the hospital Friday night to celebrate Tony John’s discharge from the hospital. John spent the last 40 days fighting COVID-19. The hospital says John’s battle is a testament to his spirit and to the dedication of the caregivers who stayed by his side.
