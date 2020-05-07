Breaking News
Gov. Lujan Grisham extends lockdown in Gallup until Sunday
San Juan Medical Regional Center announces COVID-19 to home clinic

San Juan Regional Medical Center

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan Regional Medical Center is expanding its care for COVID-19 patients, outside the hospital.

The new COVID-19 to home clinic is available to all patients without a primary care provider who don’t need hospitalization. Providers will conduct routine telemedicine visits and care for patients virtually at home until they hey have recovered.

