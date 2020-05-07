San Juan Medical Regional Center announces COVID-19 to home clinic

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The USDA approved New Mexico to let families on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits buy food from online retailers. The program allowing families to buy online from places like Walmart and Amazon will go live later this month.

“The new flexibility allows SNAP families to buy food through online purchasing meaning fewer trips to the store,” said Human Services Department Deputy Secretary Angela Medrano in a press release. “Ultimately, this means less face-to-face contact and an important opportunity to slow the spread of COVID-19 among New Mexicans.”