San Juan Health Partners Pediatrics offering COVID-19 vaccinations

A COVID vaccination is administered, 2021

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – There are now regular COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children in the four corners area. San Juan Health Partners Pediatrics is holding a dedicated COVID clinic every Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.

They are officering the Pfizer vaccine which is approved for children 12 years and older. You will need an appointment. The San Juan Regional Medical Center says to make an appointment, call 505-609-6700.

