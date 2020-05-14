San Juan County working with NMDOH to test all detention facility employees, detainees for COVID-19

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis High School Head Football Coach Cal Fullerton has kept in touch and engaged with his team over the internet by having meetings and workouts.

"We had a workout for the kids to do every day and the goal, well the challenge of them was to send us the video of them working out. Even if it was just a ten-second clip or whatever it was. Here in the last couple of weeks we have changed it up a little bit and now we are having mandatory meetings two times a week where they have to get on and work out in front of us," said Fullerton.