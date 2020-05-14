San Juan County working with NMDOH to test all detention facility employees, detainees for COVID-19

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan County announced Wednesday that it is working with the New Mexico Department of Health to test all San Juan County detention facility employees and detainees for coronavirus.

They say on Friday, all San Juan County Juvenile Detention Center staff and detainees were tested and all came back negative for coronavirus. San Juan County says they are working to complete testing at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center and San Juan County Alternative Sentencing this week.

