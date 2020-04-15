San Juan County first responders exposed to COVID-19 during call

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Fire Department says that two volunteer firefighters are quarantined for the next 14 days after they were exposed to a patient who is coronavirus positive during an emergency medical call.

SJCFD reports the two volunteer firefighters responded to a medical call along with San Juan Regional EMS staff and San Juan County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday. Based on the questions asked by dispatchers, personnel responding to the call had no reason to believe the patient had symptoms related to COVID-19.

While treating the patient, firefighters and deputies were not wearing masks or eye protection. The New Mexico Department of Health Emergency Medical Service Bureau later informed the first responders that the patient was infected with the virus.

“Our service operates with volunteer responders, we cannot afford to lose these responders for two weeks because they were unaware of the risk of infections and could not take appropriate precautions,” said San Juan County Fire Chief John Mohler in a press release.

At the time of the incident, department policy only required firefighters to wear masks and eye protection if questions asked by dispatchers lead to concern to the exposure of coronavirus. This policy has changed as of Monday and now states that firefighters on medical calls ill wear surgical masks, gloves and eye protection.

If there is a concern that a patient is positive for coronavirus, surgical masks will be upgraded to N95. In addition, patients ill be asked to wear a surgical or dust mask during their treatment.

The department urges the public to be honest with dispatchers when being asked questions about COVID-19 as they will be able to tell responders to wear increased protective equipment. While dispatchers have a list of questions that they ask during every service call, the San Juan communications Authority has recently implemented additional questions that are specific to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The San Juan County Fire Department is now following NMDOH guidelines to sanitize and clean their vehicles as well as spaces the firefighters may have been in. At this time the department reports no others have been exposed through the volunteer firefighters.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s deputies involved in the call have not been at work since Friday. The firefighters will remain quarantined for 14 days or until tests prove they are negative for the virus.

The deputies will follow the same procedure.

