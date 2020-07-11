San Juan County fair canceled due to COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The San Juan County fair is the latest event to be canceled because of the coronavirus. The county fair board says after a long deliberation they decided they could not move forward with the fair safely. This will be the first time in the fair’s 138-year history that it’s canceled. Officials hope to plan a bigger and better event next year.
