San Juan County fair canceled due to COVID-19

Emergency crews unload the ferris wheel at the Greene County Fair in Greeneville, Tenn., Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. A few people who fell 30 to 45 feet from a Ferris wheel in Tennessee were responsive and answering questions Monday night, police said. (Dale Long/The Greeneville Sun via AP)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The San Juan County fair is the latest event to be canceled because of the coronavirus. The county fair board says after a long deliberation they decided they could not move forward with the fair safely. This will be the first time in the fair’s 138-year history that it’s canceled. Officials hope to plan a bigger and better event next year.

