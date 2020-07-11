San Juan County fair canceled due to COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We're about a month away from the first day of school but there's still a lot of uncertainty about whether things will actually reopen, and parents still have a lot of concerns. Thursday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham addressed reopening schools and the models for schools to use to reopen but we've learned there is still no finalized plan.

"We are not going to be threatened by the federal government on safe school openings. We are going to do it right, we're going to be effective and I predict you will see many states follow suit. Because families want to know that their kids are safe, they want to know that they're safe when their kids come home, they don't want schools to start and stop," said Gov. Lujan Grisham. She also said that if gating criteria are not met, going back to school will not be safe.