San Juan County announces majority of detention center detainees recovered from coronavirus

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) -Following an outbreak of more than 100 positive cases of coronavirus at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center, San Juan County has announced that most of the cases have recovered. There were a total of 144 positive cases reported in the facility with 111 meeting the criteria to be classified as recovered.

According to San Juan County, the recovered detainees have gone 21 days since a positive result was returned and are showing no symptoms of the virus. The New Mexico Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control consider cases recovered after 14 days when no symptoms have been present.

The SJCADC has continued to monitor positive cases for 21 days. The county reports that not all 144 remain in custody due to the fluid nature of the detention population.

As of July 24, there are 30 remaining cases that are detained and are considered active. Of those 30, 12 detainees are reportedly being closely monitored as they are reporting symptoms however, they are shown to be stable, asymptomatic, and are meeting recovery criteria. All other cases remain asymptomatic.

There are an additional 14 cases that meet NMDOH criteria for recovery as of Friday but will be considered recovered by criteria followed by SJCSDC on July 31. If there are no changes in the population at the facility, there will be four active cases of the virus in custody on August 1.

San Juan County reports that the San Juan County Adult Detention Center has been observing strict practices to protect staff and detainees since March and that each detainee is tested for coronavirus as they arrive at the facility and again after seven days. Based on their classification and test results, the detainees are then placed into appropriate housing.

According to a county press release, every detainee receives adequate medical attention from the SJCADC contracted medical provider and also have access to onsite medical care 24 hours a day. They are provided with care as needed while those with symptoms that require more urgent care are transferred to the hospital.

San Juan County reports detainees are provided with education, masks, and are urged to practice social distancing to the extent possible. Staff also sanitize housing areas at least three times a day and provide cleaning and sanitizing supplies to detainees.

Staff are required to wear proper personal protective equipment at all times in the facility. Following NMDOH recommendations, additional coronavirus testing of staff and detainees will continue.

Related Coverage: