San Juan County Adult Detention Center sees rise in COVID-19 infections

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan County states that amid a nationwide surge of coronavirus infections, the San Juan County Adult Detention Center is also seeing additional COVID-19 cases in the facility. In a press release, the county reports that as of Monday, October 18, there are 126 positive cases among the population with another 85 under observation due to possible exposure.

At this time, there are currently 519 people that are housed at the facility, and of those housed, 105 have contracted coronavirus. Following CDC and New Mexico Department of Health guidelines, they are considered to be recovered. SJC states that since March 2020, the SJCADC has been following strict procedures to reduce the possibility of COVID-19 among staff and detainees.

This results in every detainee being screened before entering the facility and is then tested. Depending on the results of the test, detainees are reportedly held in housing appropriate to the test result.

Additionally, detainees are provided with masks and are required to wear them. The county also reports that they are provided with cleaning and sanitizing supplies and that common areas are sanitized as frequently as possible.

The county states that staff members are screened and tested on a regular basis to avoid bringing COVID into the facility. Detainees who test positive for the virus are said to be check by medical staff regularly and are given appropriate medical treatment.

According to the press release, SJCADC staff are not permitted to release any medical information over the phone, and family members who’d like to check the medical status of a detainee must directly speak to them. The facility continues to operate a virtual visitation system.