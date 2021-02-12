San Juan Co. urges transparency in state’s test positivity rate calculations

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan County and Farmington officials are demanding the state be more transparent about how it calculates a county’s test positivity rate, after San Juan County narrowly missed the threshold to get into the yellow on Wednesday. Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett says the discrepancy is keeping the city from reopening more and is a huge strain on local businesses.

“Two weeks is a very long period of time for people who don’t have jobs or don’t have income coming in at the businesses they own. That’s a lot of money. So, we have to start looking at this from a more human element,” Mayor Duckett stated.

San Juan County’s most recent two-week test positivity rate is 5.01-percent, just .01-percent above the threshold to get the county out of the red. San Juan County officials say they wanted to check the math, so they used numbers on the state’s public dashboard for cases and tests, which News 13 confirmed shows a test positivity rate just above four percent. A county has to be at or below five percent to reach the yellow.

“We want to know where all the numbers are coming from, who’s reporting them, which agencies are they not accepting them from, and determine from that point whether or not this is being done as fairly as they say, and more importantly, transparently for these counties,” Duckett added.

People doing their own calculations at home to determine their county’s rate will notice the numbers used to calculate that total on the COVID dashboard don’t match the state’s totals on the Red to Green website. The state says there’s an explanation.

“It’s our goal to have- to be perfectly transparent,” Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase said. He added there are a few reasons why the red-to-green calculation differs from the public dashboard. The state updates its test numbers after a so-called scrub. They’re eliminating any duplicates reported, as well as tests from inmates in prisons or state and federal facilities, only counting the staff – saying those are the cases that could spread.

They also don’t count any follow-up covid tests taken by someone who has previously tested positive. “The press release is what came in today. That’s the news, it’s what came in today,” Dr. Scrase explained. “The red, yellow, green is the two-week intensive electronic analysis of the data – the database sorting through things, deduplicating, identifying the correct time period, and then delivering it.”

The DOH said the following in an emailed statement Friday:

“The state performs an intensive review process under the red-yellow-green framework to ensure accuracy for both cases and tests within the two-week timeframe. For example, positive tests are counted only once, no matter how many additional positive tests a person has. In addition, RYG calculations are done based on date of sample collection, not data of reporting. The historical look-back on the dashboard represents ‘data based on info we received today’ – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the red yellow green analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time. We recognize that on occasion, counties may fall just above or below a threshold. San Juan County has made incredible progress and with continued community vigilance, may well move to yellow next time.” NMDOH

The state is working on posting the information it uses to calculate the red to green numbers, but say that could take a few more weeks.