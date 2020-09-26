San Juan clinic opens respiratory drive-thru for kids

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – JULY 08: A healthcare worker test a patient at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater on July 8, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Pinellas County Government partnered with state and local health care agencies to open a COVID-19 testing site while the state undergoes another surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan Health Partners Pediatrics announced Friday they will be taking extra steps to care for children in the community. The clinic opened an outdoor respiratory drive-thru just for kids to ensure that children with potentially contagious respiratory symptoms are able to get the care they need quickly and conveniently without having to go into the clinic.

The drive-thru clinic is held Monday through Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with plans for expanded hours as flu and RSV season progresses. Symptoms that warrant a visit include:

Temperature of 100.4 F or above

Coughing

Shortness of breath

Chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Children who have been in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient in the last two weeks, those who have been contacted by the CDC or DOH or placed under a self-quarantine for COVID-19, and those who have traveled by air in the last two weeks will also be seen through the outdoor respiratory clinic. You are asked to call San Juan Health Partners Pediatrics at (505) 609-6700 if your child is showing respiratory symptoms.