Salvation Army removing Red Kettles amid pandemic

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – You will not see Salvation Army kettles outside New Mexico stores this holiday season. The organization is removing the kettles because of the health risk and says it was already expecting a big drop in kettle collection because of COVID-19 and its economic effects.

“This was not an easy decision, but the health and safety of our clients, officers, staff, volunteers, and all New Mexicans is of the highest priority,” said Lt. Colonel Kelly Pontsler in a news release, Commander of The Salvation Army Southwest Division.

Also, because of the pandemic, The Salvation Army says the need for donations is greater than ever. They are encouraging people to donate online or by texting RedKettles to 51555.

