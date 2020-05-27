Salons, spas prepare to reopen with new state guidelines

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hair and nail salons have been among some of the hardest-hit businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are also one of the last places to be allowed to open. Now they’re preparing to reopen with a lot of restrictions. Many salons have been preparing for weeks now, stocking up on product and deep cleaning in anticipation of reopening.

“Coming into the shop we are also, we’ll be requesting that everybody has a mask, everybody will be lightly screened. If they are sick, unfortunately, we won’t be taking that person just to ensure everyone’s safety that’s already in the building, or that will be coming in further that day,” said Elizabeth Gallardo.

Gallardo works at the Head 2 Toe Studio on Central near Rio Grande and says they’re following all requirements put out Tuesday by the governor. Among the “required” COVID-safe practices for salons, they ask work stations to be sanitized after each customer, accept clients by appointment only, don’t shake dirty laundry and discontinue the use of pools, hot tubs and saunas.

Under the state’s “best practices” they also encourage salons to stagger schedules, ask clients to wear masks, and screen staff and visitors with a no-contact thermometer. Some places like the Blown Away Hair Salon on Coors, are taking extra measures like requiring its staff to get extra certification on how to keep work stations clean to make customers feel safer.

“You do it online, and it’s about a 15 questions, and you have to get every single one right, so every single person in our salon took that test, and passed it, so we’ll have that posted on our wall as we reopen you know, just so our clients know they’re in a safe environment,” said owner Nichole Lopez.

Now although items like the no-contact thermometers are not required, if salons want to use them to screen clients and staff, the state has a list of vendors both in and out of state selling supplies needed, and among them are the thermometers. Salons are planning to re-open on June 1 unless the governor says otherwise.