Salons and gyms busy on day one of reopening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a day many people have been waiting for. Salons and gyms were officially allowed to open today and they have been slammed.

“It’s kind of like when you’re going back to school like you’re getting ready to enter your new year, you’ve got those butterflies, you’re excited and you’re nervous, you don’t know what to expect it’s a whole different, I mean it’s way out of normal,” said Mourice Green.

Green is the owner of Santi’s Barber Shop in Rio Rancho. He said they opened at 5:30 Monday morning, and by 11 a.m., they’d already seen 40 people. They are taking precautions, wearing gloves and masks, requiring clients to wear masks. They’re also cleaning constantly and Green’s wife is keeping track of customers coming in with their contact info.

At Princess Nails in the northeast heights, they have completely rearranged the salon, and Monday many customers shared their thanks for being able to get their nails done. They are only seeing five people at a time. As for gyms, some have opened, and others have not. Chuze Fitness is currently training its staff in hopes to be open later this week.

“We are working really hard, we’re super excited to get all of our Chuze family back, so that’s both our employees and members included, so all of our staff is working really hard to get everything ready so that we can open up as soon as we can for all of our members,” said Cecilia Romero the District Manager for Chuze.

Defined Fitness was one of many gyms that opened Monday. the location on Juan Tabo actually had a small line of people waiting to get in because they had reached the maximum inside.

Most salons are taking guests by appointment only but some are taking walk-ins when they can. Most gyms are not allowing class workouts. They also are not allowed to open their pools, saunas or hot tubs.

