Rusty Taco provides UNMH staff with tacos on Cinco de Mayo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Cinco de Mayo, what better way to celebrate than with some tacos.

Rusty Tacos was at UNMH donating hundreds of tacos to health care workers. The owner says as a newer restaurant in town, his goal is to show support for those working hard to keep the community safe.

“We want people to know we are local, we are a part of the community, and what better way to do it by supporting our community through feeding it,” said owner of Rusty Tacos and Blaze Pizza Shannon Curley. The company will also be setting up a taco bar for staff at Lovelace Hospital on Thursday.

