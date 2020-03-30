Live Now
Rush hour traffic downtown shows the effects of the ‘stay-at-home’ order

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For those of you hunkered down who haven’t gotten a chance to see what it looks like on the streets, this should tell you how seriously New Mexicans are taking the stay at home order.

Lead Avenue coming into downtown at 8:30 in the mornings is usually the heart of rush hour, but these days it’s more like a ghost town.

