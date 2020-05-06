Rural health care providers receive $114M in federal funding

Live Now
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rural health care providers in New Mexico received over $114 million in federal funding to help in the fight against COVID-19.

The $114,184,099 comes from a health care provider relief fund that was created under the CARES Act to help hospitals and other health care providers during the pandemic. Congress has recently passed another interim emergency spending package that will include an additional $75 billion for this provider relief fund and $25 billion for nationwide testing with $11 billion in dedicated funding to tribes and states.

As part of an agreement that helped to secure this additional funding, the New Mexico delegation helped push for the administration to send $10 billion to rural providers. The state had received $226,368,914 of emergency funding before receiving the additional $114 million as 1,793 health care providers received over $170 million in the initial wave of funding after the passing of the CARES Act. The second wave of funding allowed 84 providers to receive over $56 million.

