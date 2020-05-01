Run honoring Ashlynne Mike to proceed virtually

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mother of Ashlynne Mike wants everyone to honor the 11-year-old who was murdered four years ago.

Ashlynne and her 9-year-old brother were kidnapped on the Navajo Nation on May 2, 2016. Ashlynne was killed and her brother escaped. Their mother, Pamela Foster, held a run last year in her daughter’s memory. This year because of the pandemic, she’s holding a virtual run asking everyone to wear purple and yellow, and run or walk on their own.

“It’s a very personal run. A time where i feel like I can be with Ashlynne and remember her sweet spirit,” Foster said. In 2017, Ashlynne’s killer, Tom Begaye, was sentenced to life in prison.

