Run for the Zoo kicks off online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first-ever virtual Run for the Zoo is officially underway. Some New Mexicans have already started.

Through next Sunday, people can walk, bike, or skate a half marathon, 10K, 5K, or one mile on their own. All proceeds go towards the BioPark.

There’s still time to participate. You can find more information on the Run for the Zoo website.

