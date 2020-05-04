Run for the Zoo continues online

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Feeling Fit- Run For The Zoo_573568

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Run for the Zoo is making a comeback virtually.

The Biopark Society canceled the 35th Annual event two months ago due to the coronavirus. But organizers say that would’ve created a fundraising deficit of $180,000.

Instead, they’ll be hosting a virtual Run for the Zoo. Anytime from May 17 through the 24, people can walk, bike, or skate a half marathon, 10K, 5K or one mile. They just ask you follow social distancing guidelines.

All races are $10, or $25 if you want the official shirt. You can sign up on their official website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss