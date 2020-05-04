Run for the Zoo continues online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Run for the Zoo is making a comeback virtually.

The Biopark Society canceled the 35th Annual event two months ago due to the coronavirus. But organizers say that would’ve created a fundraising deficit of $180,000.

Instead, they’ll be hosting a virtual Run for the Zoo. Anytime from May 17 through the 24, people can walk, bike, or skate a half marathon, 10K, 5K or one mile. They just ask you follow social distancing guidelines.

All races are $10, or $25 if you want the official shirt. You can sign up on their official website.