Ruidoso woman starts ‘Adopt a High School Senior’ page

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Of course, high school seniors are also missing out, now total strangers are coming together to honor them in a different way.

“The adopter will begin sending their seniors cards, letters gift cards candy boxes. Anything they can do to help celebrate the senior and help them feel uplifted,” said organizer Mary Storey.

Mary started the ‘Adopt a High School Senior’ Facebook page connecting people who want to do something special for a soon-to-be graduate. One Roswell dad says his daughter got her gifts on Sunday and it brought a smile to her face during a disappointing time.

“It’s uplifting to her and to all them seniors that are being adopted by a simple stranger,” said Alberto Quinonez.

Since the page started, it was grown to 14,000 members and adopted thousands of seniors across the U.S.

