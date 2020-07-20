Village of Ruidoso not turning away out-of-state visitors

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – State parks aren’t welcoming people from out-of-state but some city parks are. The village of Ruidoso is allowing out-of-state visitors to its popular lakes. “We don’t ask that when they make a reservation,” said Kerry Gladden, a public information officer for the village of Ruidoso.

The village of Ruidoso says they started a reservation system at Grindstone and Alto Lakes because of the large numbers of visitors they were seeing but they said they are not turning away people with out-of-state licenses or plates like the health order requires at state parks.

“We’re not a state park, we’re a local village entity here so we don’t fall under those same guidelines and what we want to do is provide all of our guests here with a good pleasurable experience,” said Gladden.

Gladden says things are a bit tricky when it comes to not allowing out of staters into the lake because they have a huge number of people that own summer homes in the area and come in from out of state and how much they contribute to keeping Ruidoso alive.

“We are a unique community here and that has been somewhat difficult for us to juggle and um but we have to do that because we rely on these people, and there, they are a vital part of our community ad they always will be,” said Gladden.

The town says they have implemented a reservation format, Mondays through Wednesdays are up first grabs for locals and Thursdays and Fridays they open it to people from out of the Ruidoso area. They said at this time they have no plan on turning anyone away from the lake if they are from out of state, they just want to keep it open for everyone to enjoy.

“You know that’s a bridge that we’ll have to cross of we get to it, um I hope not and I hope we can just continue to just keep moving forward,” said Gladden.

News 13 did reach out to the governor’s office to ask if they had heard about what the village is doing or had any comments but did not hear back yet. In the past, they have said they hope every city in the state would enforce the health order.