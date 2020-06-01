Ruidoso Lake sees record number of visitors after being reopened

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – After being stuck inside for nearly three months people are eager to get out enjoy themselves. This weekend people from New Mexico and Texas packed a lake near Ruidoso found there was no social distancing and officials are keeping an eye on the situation.

“We are seeing a lot of people taking day trips up here,” said Ruidoso Village Public Informations Officer Kerry Gladden. Grindstone Lake in Ruidoso is starting to see a lot of visitors from Texas. That combined with locals ready to get out resulted in almost record numbers at the lake this weekend. “We actually, we had more people at the lake this weekend than we had over Memorial Day weekend,” said Kerry.

There were thousands of visitors at the lake on Saturday with almost none wearing masks or practicing social distancing. The Village of Ruidoso says its employees are following the current health order but are not enforcing it on visitors. “You know it’s outdoors and so it, they’re out there with their families and what not we aren’t doing any enforcements,” said Kerry.

The Village of Ruidoso says the lake has no maximum capacity, but there is a limited number of parking spaces. Officials say that is the only way to control the number of people who go to the lake. The Village says it is monitoring the number of people going to the lake and will close it back down if they feel it becomes unsafe.

“We want to be able to keep them open and let people enjoy them especially during this time,” said Kerry. With the increase in visitors to the lake, the village of Ruidoso has hired two extra workers to help maintain the parking lots and trash cans.

