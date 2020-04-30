Ruidoso horse races may be held without fans

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s health order prevents horse tracks from even opening. Ruidoso Downs doesn’t plan on canceling its season. It’s going to run races as scheduled, with a catch.

“I mean that’s people’s income and so having it reopen would really help out big time,” said Rachal Morgan Regional Manager of Noisy Water Winery.

Ruidoso is looking forward to the Downs Race track to open as planned on May 22 for races. There will be no fans or owners allowed in but only the horses, jockeys and their trainers. Even though fans will not be allowed, businesses and trainers are thrilled to be able to start making money again.

“It’s a great feeling to know we have something to look forward to but as we been training, and training, and training and no races, and no way to make money if we don’t race,” said Jackie Riddle.

Horse owners and trainers have their hopes up that the Downs will be able to open because tracks across the state have canceled their entire seasons before they even started.

“Well, Sunland won’t open until next season but, it’s good to know Ruidoso is opening and you know they’re going to adjust the purse money and stuff. Yeah it’s very good news,” said Mark Allen.

The track manager said they are hoping the governor’s orders do not extend passed the current lift date of May 15, giving them the opportunity to run races under strict guidelines.

“We have taken the first step towards a recovery and we are being very diligent about our protocols. Our first priority is providing a safe environment for everyone and that will require everyone’s cooperation,” said Jeff True, Ruidoso Downs president and general manager in a press release. “We are very grateful to Governor Lujan Grisham for the opportunity to get started.”

They will touch base with the governor’s office to determine if they can open as scheduled.

