Ruidoso Downs Race Track to open horse barns; live racing starts May 22nd

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials at Ruidoso Downs Race Track announced Tuesday that horses will be allowed into the barn area beginning May 1, 2020, with live horse racing set to start as scheduled on Friday, May 22 without fans in attendance. This comes after weeks of stay at home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say only NMRC licensed training staff, jockeys and NMRC track officials will be allowed on the premises. Ruidoso Downs says they have developed an operational protocol for barn area occupants and will enforce those efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by requiring daily temperature and health screenings. Everyone will also be required to wear a face covering.

Trainers will bring in horses through an appointment calendar to throttle the number of horses coming in at one time and to allow for proper social distancing while unloading. Owners are not permitted to attend the races or be on track premises.

No date has not been set yet for when fans will be allowed to attend the races.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources