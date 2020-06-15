Ruidoso Downs Race Track set to reopen turf club, jockey club

News Alert
Don Juan de Onate statue in Rio Arriba County comes down
RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Ruidoso Downs race track is reopening more of its facility this Friday. The Turf Club and Jockey Club will be back open for horse owners, members and season ticket holders at 50% occupancy. All guests will be screen before entering and face coverings will also be required along with other COVID-safe practices.

Because of the limited occupancy, the general manager says horse owners will be the first to get in. The remainder of the seats will then be given to season ticket holders. “Once those reservations and limitations have been made in the turf club for owners, we’ll expand the seating to season ticket holders through a lottery system,” said President and General Manager Jeff True.

The Grand Stand remains closed.

