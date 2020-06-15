Ruidoso Downs Race Track set to reopen turf club, jockey club

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque city officials announced a new step in the city's approach to public safety on Monday that would create a new department that would alleviate some of the non-emergency calls police are regularly dispatched to. The city announced it will launch a new civilian public safety branch, the Albuquerque Community Safety Department, that would dispatch trained professionals to calls on mental health, addiction, and homelessness. The city states this cabinet-level department will take armed police officers out of these situations so that they can focus on violent crime.

This department will act as a third response department in addition to police and firefighters in order for the correct resource to be dispatched to a situation. "So this is about having a trained but unarmed professional responding to calls for mental health, for addiction, for inebriation, for homelessness, for down-and-outs, and even simple things like abandoned cars," said Mayor Keller. "We spend an inordinate amount of time sending officers out to check on abandoned cars. It also means simple things engaging in the community like around traffic management and how we can do that again, with an unarmed professional."