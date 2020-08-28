RRPS to ask parents about hybrid learning

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho parents will be asked once again whether they want students to move to a hybrid learning model or remain in online learning. This comes after the governor announced on Thursday that children can to return to in-person learning after Labor Day in counties that meet certain safety criteria.

The Rio Rancho Public Schools district was planning to move ahead with in-person learning after Labor Day, but say they’ve heard from a lot of parents and teachers who are still concerned asking for a delay until fall break.

The district has hired a third party polling organization to reach out to parents early next week. RRPS says they will use the data to help them understand where families side on the issue. All updates on the district’s information can be found on the RRPS website.

