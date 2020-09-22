RRPS reports positive COVID-19 test at Sandia Vista Elementary

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools announced Tuesday that a fourth-grader at Sandia Vista Elementary School has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a letter sent home to parents, RRPS said this is the first incident with a confirmed COVID-19 positive case within the school district since phasing into the hybrid model of learning. The letter also stated they are investigating those who had close contact with the student who tested positive.

RRPS says those deemed to have had close contact or those who were in the same classroom as the infected student will be notified by telephone of their status and provided with instructions.

RRPS says areas of the school including buses in which the COVID-19 positive individual student spent time will be cleaned and disinfected. The district also says parents should continue to send their children to school unless notified by telephone that they were in close contact with a positive COVID-19 individual. Parents should also keep their children home if they develop COVID-19 symptoms or if they have a positive COVID-19 test result.

