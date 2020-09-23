RRPS reports positive COVID-19 test at Puesta Del Sol Elementary

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools announced Wednesday that a third-grader at Puesta Del Sol Elementary School has tested positive for coronavirus.
According to the district’s website, 14 students are now in quarantine along with two staff members. RRPS says a classroom, cafeteria, and walking paths are closed for cleaning.
RRPS says those deemed to have had close contact or those who were in the same classroom as the infected student will be notified by telephone of their status and provided with instructions.
