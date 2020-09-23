RRPS reports positive COVID-19 test at Puesta Del Sol Elementary

FILE – This file image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange) the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. A new type of coronavirus test offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, moving the U.S. toward the kind of mass screening that experts say is essential to returning millions of Americans to school and work. But the first so-called antigen test _ announced Saturday, may 9, 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration _ is not quite the kind sought by top government health officials. It is less accurate than the current gold standard for testing and can only be run on specialized equipment. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools announced Wednesday that a third-grader at Puesta Del Sol Elementary School has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the district’s website, 14 students are now in quarantine along with two staff members. RRPS says a classroom, cafeteria, and walking paths are closed for cleaning.

RRPS says those deemed to have had close contact or those who were in the same classroom as the infected student will be notified by telephone of their status and provided with instructions.