RRPS identifies 7 sites for student meal pick-ups

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools announced Friday Grab and Go meals will be available to all school-age students under the age of 18 in an effort to minimize social interactions amidst coronavirus concerns.
- Rio Rancho Middle School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Ernest Stapleton Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School from 11a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Puesta del Sol Elementary School from 11a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Colinas del Norte Elementary School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Sandia Vista Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Lincoln Middle School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
All children must be in the vehicle with the adult picking up meals. Breakfast and lunch will be offered.
Reminder:
- All student field trips (whether in-state or out-of-state) are cancelled or postponed for March and April, or until the Governor lifts the Public Health Emergency status for New Mexico.
- All fine arts performances (whether in-state or out-of-state) are cancelled or postponed for March and April, or until the Governor lifts the Public Health Emergency status for New Mexico.
- All three high school proms and school dances are cancelled or postponed for March and April, or until the Governor lifts the Public Health Emergency status for New Mexico.
- The Phoenix and Crimson dinner banquets are cancelled or postponed until the Governor lifts the Public Health Emergency status for New Mexico.
- Only essential school volunteers and visitors will be permitted on school campuses for March and April, or until the Governor lifts the Public Health Emergency status for New Mexico.
- All district-sponsored out-of-state travel for students and staff members is cancelled or postponed until further notice.
- All school-sponsored community or parent events at our schools are cancelled or postponed for March and April, or until the Governor lifts the Public Health Emergency status for New Mexico. (e.g. Parent University on March 12, RRPS Pow Wow, Transition Expo, etc)