RRPS identifies 7 sites for student meal pick-ups

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools announced Friday Grab and Go meals will be available to all school-age students under the age of 18 in an effort to minimize social interactions amidst coronavirus concerns.

Rio Rancho Middle School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Ernest Stapleton Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School from 11a.m. to 12 p.m.

Puesta del Sol Elementary School from 11a.m. to 12 p.m.

Colinas del Norte Elementary School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sandia Vista Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lincoln Middle School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

All children must be in the vehicle with the adult picking up meals. Breakfast and lunch will be offered.

Reminder: