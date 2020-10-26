Route 66 Casino shuts down due to COVID-19 surge

LAGUNA PUEBLO, N.M. (KRQE) – Route 66 Casino Hotel is shutting down for the next two weeks. A spokesman for the casino says officials made the decision to close the casino Sunday at 5:00 p.m. because of a surge in cases among employees.
They say that until this past week, they’ve had less than nine cases since re-opening in late June but their most recent test yielded 13 positive cases in one week. The casino says it will stay closed while they sanitize and utilize contact tracing.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day