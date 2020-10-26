Route 66 Casino shuts down due to COVID-19 surge

LAGUNA PUEBLO, N.M. (KRQE) – Route 66 Casino Hotel is shutting down for the next two weeks. A spokesman for the casino says officials made the decision to close the casino Sunday at 5:00 p.m. because of a surge in cases among employees.

They say that until this past week, they’ve had less than nine cases since re-opening in late June but their most recent test yielded 13 positive cases in one week. The casino says it will stay closed while they sanitize and utilize contact tracing.

