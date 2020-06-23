Route 66 Casino set to reopen this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After months of closing because of the coronavirus, another New Mexico casino is setting to reopen this weekend. Face masks and social distancing are just some of the safety measures Route 66 Casino has put in place as they prepare to open to the public.

“Some of the machines have been turned off and they’re not accessible and some of the machines have been reconfigured so that we have social distancing,” says Adrian Fox, Route 66 Casino General Manager. On top of that, all guests must wear masks when they are on the property.

Before coming into the casino floor, staff will take each person’s temperature before they can start playing. All poker tables have also been removed to keep with social distancing guidelines. When it comes to the slot machines, the general manager says there is a team of 100-staff members who are ready to clean and wipe down machines around the clock.

While casinos around the state start to slowly open again, there are some people here in Albuquerque who believe casinos are a breeding ground for germs. “I just think it’s bad with the touching of the machines, touching of the same buttons. People are probably touching money,” says Mike Parrish.

Route 66’s reopening comes just right after a few other tribal casinos have decided to open their doors again. Some of those casinos include Isleta and Taos Mountain.

For the next three days, Route 66 will open to VIP and invited guests only. Their restaurant and hotel will operate at a 50% capacity. Guests at Route 66 will also be offered PPE gear at the entrance which includes complimentary masks, gloves, and sanitizing products.

