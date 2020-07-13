News Alert
Roughly 800 out-of-state drivers stop at Taos County checkpoints

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Taos County Sheriff’s Office says roughly 800 out-of-state drivers came through its coronavirus checkpoints over two days. Deputies set up the checkpoints last Thursday and Friday, where they handed out information on COVID-19 and the state’s public health order requiring a 14-day quarantine for visitors.

About half of the 1,600 vehicles they stopped were not from New Mexico and deputies say most drivers had no idea about the order, a sign that the state needs to improve its education efforts. News 13 reached out to Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe to see if deputies issued any citations but did not hear back.

