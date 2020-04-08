Rotary Club delivers lunch to Albertsons employees

1  of  2
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Grocery store workers are among some of the hardest working right now and Wednesday they got a little love. The Rio Rancho Rotary Club delivered lunch to employees at an Albertsons store.

They’ll be visiting two more grocery stores Thursday. They’re also helping local restaurant Joe’s Pasta House, purchasing the meals from there. They say it’s just a small way to show the workers they are appreciated.

