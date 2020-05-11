Roswell’s UFO Festival canceled due to coronavirus

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2020 UFO Festival and Roswell Galacticon have been canceled due to the coronavirus. The event will not be rescheduled according to MainStreet Roswell and the Roswell Galacticon that made the announcement Monday.

According to a release, “the decisions to cancel were not made lightly and we know this will come as an enormous disappointment as both events are incredibly important to Roswell. The release also states that out of concern for the health and safety of the community, the cancelation was the best way to proceed during unprecedented times.

The MainStreet Roswell may still host the Passport Program and merchandise sales in July, but nothing is for certain at this time.

Elaine Mayfield, Roswell Galacticon Director, said “Though we have had to cancel the events scheduled for the Roswell Convention Center, the Roswell Galacticon Sci-Fi Film Fest will be held digitally. The winning films will be shown on our website during the original dates of July 3-5 and we are seeking the filmmakers’ permission to repeat showings throughout the month of July 2020.”

Also, MainStreet Roswell is exploring options to possibly host virtual costume contests and other events this year. Galacticon plans to hold some mini-events later this year.