Roswell’s new Lotaburger shuts down due to COVID-19

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A new Blake’s Lotaburger location had to shut down shortly after its grand opening because of the coronavirus. The fast-food chain opened its first-ever location in Roswell last week but the governor announced Thursday during her press conference, it had to shut down the next day.

The location has yet to reopen. Blake’s confirmed an employee did test posItive for COVID-19 and it has asked the staff to self-quarantine.

The governor used the Blake’s incident as an example of how hard an outbreak can impact businesses. “Businesses can’t expand. They can’t stay open. They can’t protect their employees, it is untenable. They need stability and predictability, that slow, that steady. It’s not this,” the governor said. Blake’s says they will reopen the Roswell location after enough workers test negative or complete the quarantine process.