Roswell’s Fourth of July event canceled

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Roswell is the latest to officially cancel its free Fourth of July Extravaganza event. While the Fourth is still six weeks away, the city says it’s still unclear what the restrictions will still be in place. The event was supposed to take place at a new site this year, DeBremond Stadium.

Roswell’s UFO Festival scheduled for the same weekend was also canceled along with Hike It & Spike It, the world’s largest four on four flag football tournament scheduled for this weekend.

