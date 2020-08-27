ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell’s popular chile festival has found a way to go ahead this year with a radio event and scavenger hunt. On September 4 and 5, KBIM, the Country Giant, will host a virtual event over the airwaves with musical performances, interviews, and discussion about New Mexico’s key products. People can also visit the courthouse lawn to pick up a scavenger hunt map to complete for a possible cash prize.
Roswell’s Chile Cheese Festival going online this year
by: KRQE Staff