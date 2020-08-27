Roswell’s Chile Cheese Festival going online this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Humanities Council announced Wednesday that it has awarded nearly $100,000 towards cultural and historical humanities programs. The funding combined with in-kind contributions to the 13 nonprofit award recipients, is expected to deliver nearly $400,000 to support program continuity and operating costs amid the pandemic.

“In a time of uncertainty it is important that we continue to fund and highlight programs in New Mexico that challenge us to look at our past and present experiences,” said Brandon Johnson in a news release Wednesday, Executive Director, NMHC. “The organizations and programs NMHC is supporting with grants will make a continued impact in New Mexico through their tireless efforts to engage our communities and develop understanding of our history and culture.”