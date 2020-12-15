Roswell waives American Airlines parking fees

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Roswell is waiving some parking fees for American Airlines. American pays more than $50,000 a month to park unused planes at the Roswell Air Center. The company reached out to the city asking for a three-month waiver given their financial hardship during the pandemic. The airlines have kept up with daily flights from Roswell during the pandemic and the city wants those flights to continue.

According to an Oct. 22 financial report released by American Airlines, the corporation lost about $44 million a day from August to September. That is a reduction from $58 million a day in losses for the second quarter. This year, the coronavirus pandemic has slowed air travel since many states have enacted travel restrictions. The Oct. 22 report also states that the airline has removed 150 aircrafts from its fleet and has furloughed 19,000 employees with another 20,000 opting for early retirement or long-term leave.

In March, airlines recieved $50 billion in ash and loans from Congress on the condition that they held off on layoffs at least through October. Airlines are now warning of mass layoffs while lobbying Congress and the White House for another $25 billion to pay workers for the next six months.

Related Content