Roswell to remove school resource officers due to budget cuts

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Cities all over the state are dealing with budget cuts from the COVID-19 pandemic. They are trying to figure out how to save money and keep essential services. That means pulling police officers out of Roswell schools.

“Really the only change is that we don’t have one officer at the school all day,” said a spokesperson for the Roswell Police Department Todd Wildermuth.

The City of Roswell is dealing with a $35 million budget shortfall and has come up with numerous ideas to save money or bring in new revenue. Two Roswell Police have come up with numerous ideas to save money or bring in new revenue. Two Roswell Police officers that were stationed at Roswell and Goddard High School are being temporarily relocated to other assignments.

“Biggest thing is they were role models for the kids that were there. The kids got to know a police officer and learn that was someone that they could trust and rely on,” said Wildemuth.

Wildermuth said there will not be anything different when it comes to the security and safety of their children while in school. The two officers that were at the school have special training to deal with kids and will still be making regular appearances as well as responding to any calls for help at Roswell schools.

“We definitely don’t want to lose that communication and that aspect of things with the students,” said Wildermuth.

The police department said they are going to do everything they can to continue building relationships with the students within their community. The move may be temporary likely lasting through the upcoming school year. The police department says it is important to have officers on campus.